Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes Mohammed Siraj for consecutive boundaries in Duleep Trophy final | Watch

The Duleep Trophy 2026 final sees East Zone taking on South Zone. The two sides meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the clash, and batting first, East Zone got off to a great start. The duo of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings for the side and took the South Zone bowlers to the cleaners.

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put forth a marvellous performance with the bat and went on to score 44 runs to his name. Despite missing out on his half-century, the youngster captured the limelight, and it was his performance against Mohammed Siraj that put the 15-year-old in the limelight.

Taking on Siraj in his third over, Sooryavanshi hit the star India pacer for three consecutive boundaries. The youngster hit Siraj for two fours and one six in three deliveries, propelling East Zone to a stellar start to the first innings.

The 15-year-old finished the over with a lofted shot, but he failed to convert his brilliant start into a big score as he departed on a score of 44 runs and missed out on what would have been his second half-century in the tournament.

East Zone sit comfortably at lunch on day 1

Speaking of the game between East and South Zone, East Zone opened the innings with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi coming out to bat. The two stars put forth a brilliant performance at the start of the game. While Sooryavanshi departed on a score of 44 runs, Easwaran went on to complete his half-century.

The star batter scored 72 runs in 86 deliveries but went back to the pavilion before completing his century. After the fall of the first two wickets, Shikhar Mohan and Sudip Kumar Gharami came out to bat as the East Zone found themselves on a score of 133/2 by the time of lunch.

With South Zone looking for consistent wickets, it could be interesting to see how the side fares with East Zone’s star batters back to the pavilion. South Zone will look to make the most of the opportunity and comeback into the clash.

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