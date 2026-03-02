Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Ali Agha among Pakistan players to be fined after World Cup exit: Repor

New Delhi:

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 has been a major disappointment for the Pakistan cricket team. Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan were eliminated from the Super 8 stage of the tournament after they finished in third place in their group, missing out on the knockout stages of the tournament.

With yet another elimination, a report by the Express Tribune stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to fine each player Rs 5 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR). It is worth noting that the decision to put the penalty on the players was taken after Pakistan’s loss to India in the group stage of the tournament.

The report further stated that since the players are rewarded when they perform, they should also be fined when they put in a subpar performance. Interestingly, it is not just the players who are getting criticised, but head coach Mike Hesson is in the firing line as well.

Mohsin Naqvi reportedly looking to overhaul Pakistan’s T20I setup

According to reports, the PCB’s chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is looking to completely overhaul Pakistan’s T20I squad, which could mean that Salman Ali Agha could be removed from captaincy. Notably, Naqvi was reportedly told by his selectors that Pakistan would do well in the T20 World Cup, but their early exit has them showing no signs of improvement.

“Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides in the board that the team was set to do well in the World Cup," PTI quoted a source as saying.

“Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others will probably see curtains on their T20 international career after the World Cup," the source added.

Also Read: