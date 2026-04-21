Iranian ship returns home evading US naval blockade after delivering crude oil to Indonesia: Report

Tehran:

An Iranian supertanker has reportedly completed a crucial journey, returning safely to Iranian waters after delivering a large shipment of crude oil despite a US naval blockade in the region. Iranian media described the voyage as a major success in overcoming restrictions.

The reported transit comes at a time of rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

According to reports by Fars News Agency, the vessel had left Iran in March and travelled towards Indonesia. Near the Riau Archipelago, it transferred approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil to another very large crude carrier (VLCC). After completing the transfer, the tanker made its way back, reportedly passing through what Tehran refers to as a US-imposed naval blockade.

Iranian outlets framed the operation as a significant achievement. In its coverage, Fars quoted vessel tracking platform Tanker Traffic, which stated, "National Iranian VLCC supertanker departed Iran in late March 2026 and swam on over to the Riau Archipelago where she transferred her 2 million barrels of crude oil to another VLCC. She then returned home via the blockade line. She'll reach Kharg Island tomorrow."

So far, there has been no official confirmation or response from the United States or international maritime authorities regarding this specific voyage.

The situation is further complicated by an approaching ceasefire deadline on April 22. A temporary 14-day truce has paused direct conflict between the US and Iran.

US-Iran talks in limbo

Tensions remain high between the United States and Iran as doubts grow over the second round of peace talks, which was expected to take place in Islamabad. Disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme and concerns surrounding the security of the Strait of Hormuz continue to fuel uncertainty.

With the deadline drawing near, diplomatic efforts, including talks in Islamabad, appear fragile. Both sides remain cautious, and the risk of renewed confrontation continues to cast a shadow over the region.