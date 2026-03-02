Australia women add two uncapped stars ahead of India Test as injury problems pile on

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the only Test of the ongoing multi-format series between Australia women and India women. While the Women in Blue won the three-game T20I series, Australia managed to pull it back after they clean swept India in the ODI series.

After the white-ball assignments, the two sides will next meet in the only Test of the series. The teams will gather at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth, from March 6, and ahead of the game, Australia women are dealing with several injury problems.

Key pacer Kim Garth has been ruled out of the game, and veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry is doubtful for the clash. Furthermore, Skipper Sophie Molineux will also miss the game with a back problem, which would mean that Healy would be leading the side once more in her final assignment before retirement.

Ahead of the game, Australia women also added two uncapped stars, Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown, to their squad for the only Test.

India hope to improve after ODI series loss

Speaking of the ongoing series, after winning the T20I series, India women hoped for a similar performance in the ODI matches as well. However, Australia completely dominated the side and put in a brilliant performance.

The third ODI of the series, which was the final ODI of Alyssa Healy’s career, saw the veteran put in an exceptional performance. Scoring 158 runs, Healy helped her side post a total of 409 runs in the first innings. The hosts then limited India to 224, winning the game by 185 runs.

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Also Read: