MHA warns states of possible violence after Iran strikes, asks to identify 'pro-Iran radical preachers'

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to states warning of possible violence in India in the wake of the US-Israel strikes on Iran, an official said on Monday. The circular, sent on February 28, asked state governments and security agencies to remain alert and identify "pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons"' who could incite unrest.

The move follows heightened tensions across the Middle East and widespread concern in India about potential repercussions after airstrikes and retaliatory attacks in the region.

Identify 'pro-Iran radical preachers'

The communication, circulated on February 28, cautioned that developments abroad could have domestic ripple effects, particularly through inflammatory rhetoric at religious gatherings.

In the advisory, the MHA asked states to monitor and identify "pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons" that could trigger unrest or communal tension. It stressed the need for enhanced intelligence sharing and preventive measures to avert any law-and-order situation.

The alert comes amid a sharp escalation in the Middle East following reported joint military action by the United States and Israel against Iran, raising concerns over a wider regional conflict. India has urged restraint from all sides while underscoring the need to ensure the safety of its citizens, especially those living in the Gulf.

Officials in New Delhi said the situation is being closely watched not only for its geopolitical impact but also for the risk that global developments could be exploited by extremist elements to inflame local sentiments.

The advisory blends routine law-and-order preparedness with a targeted focus on speeches and sermons that could aggravate communal feelings at a sensitive time, analysts noted, warning that such moments require heightened vigilance given India’s diverse social fabric.

PM Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu, chairs CCS meet

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia following the Israel-US attack on Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the call, Modi discussed the regional situation and called for an early cessation of hostilities. He conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised that the safety of civilians must remain a priority.

PM Modi also chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review the evolving situation in West Asia.

The Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.

The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

