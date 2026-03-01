T20 World Cup 2026: Semifinal lineups and venues confirmed after India's win over West Indies

New Delhi:

Sanju Samson orchestrated India's stunning win over the West Indies to take the men in blue into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. With this win, India qualified for the knockouts of the mega event in the shortest format for the sixth time in 10 editions, joint-most alongside England and Pakistan. Also, with this result, the semifinal lineups, schedule and venues have also been confirmed for the T20 World Cup. As Pakistan have been knocked out, the semifinals and finals will now be played in India, while the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka has ended.

India finished in the second place in their Super 8 group and they will face the table-toppers from the other group, England in the second semifinal. The clash will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. Notably, this is the third consecutive edition when India will face England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

England won by 10 wickets in the 2022 edition, while India registered a massive 68-run win in the previous edition of the mega event. Both teams will be keen to go one-up on the other team and it won't be easy for them as England are coming into this game after winning five consecutive matches in the tournament.

South Africa to face New Zealand in first semifinal

Meanwhile, after witnessing the brilliant Sanju Samson, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata braces up to now host the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and New Zealand on March 4. South Africa topped their Super 8 group, and are on seven-match winning streak at the moment while New Zealand finished second in the other group and they also lost to England in their previous game.

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal schedule and venues

1st Semifinal - March 4 - South Africa vs New Zealand: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd Semifinal - March 5 - India vs England: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Also Read