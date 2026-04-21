'Justice is served, India doesn't forget': Army's strong message ahead of Pahalgam attack anniversary

New Delhi:

Ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army issued a powerful message that reflected both resolve and unity. “When the boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united,” the Army said in a post on X.

Pahalgam tragedy

The attack took place on April 22, 2025, in the scenic Baisaran meadow, often called “Mini Switzerland,” near Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 visitors along with a local pony handler. The incident shocked the nation and raised serious concerns about security in the region.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, authorities shut down around 44 tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir as a precaution.

While most locations have since reopened, Baisaran remains closed to visitors. Another popular spot, Chandanwari, also continues to stay shut, with no clear timeline announced for reopening.

Security tightened across Kashmir

As the anniversary approaches, security forces have stepped up vigilance across the Kashmir Valley. Officials say precautionary measures have been strengthened without causing panic among the public.

Senior officers have been conducting regular reviews to ensure preparedness and prevent any possible threats.

High-level security reviews underway

Security meetings have been held in multiple districts. In Pulwama, Deputy Inspector General Javaid Iqbal Mattoo led a detailed review of crime and security. Discussions focused on counter-terror efforts, intelligence sharing, and stronger coordination between agencies to prevent any untoward incidents.

Similar reviews were carried out in Awantipora and Srinagar, where Senior Superintendent of Police G V Sundeep Chakravarthy assessed law and order, with a focus on improving investigations and conviction rates.