Next round of US-Iran talks in limbo as Tehran stands defiant; Trump issues fresh warning

Tehran:

Tensions remain high between the United States and Iran as doubts grow over the second round of peace talks, which was expected to take place in Islamabad. Conflicting remarks from Donald Trump have added to the uncertainty, as he suggested there is no urgency to end the conflict while also indicating that fresh negotiations could begin soon.

A 14-day ceasefire between the two sides is set to expire on Wednesday. Despite the approaching deadline, Trump said he still plans to send a delegation led by JD Vance to Pakistan for further discussions. However, Iran has stated it will not participate unless the United States softens its position.

Trump’s stark warning

Trump also issued a strong warning, saying that failure to reach an agreement could lead to severe consequences, including possible military escalation. At the same time, he told Bloomberg that extending the ceasefire was “highly unlikely”.

No deal under pressure, says Iran

Iranian officials have firmly rejected negotiations under pressure. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf criticised Washington’s approach, accusing it of trying to force Iran into submission. He stressed that Iran would not accept talks overshadowed by threats and claimed the country is prepared to respond with new strategies if needed.

"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats," he posted on X.

In earlier remarks to the New York Post, Trump said the goal of the proposed talks goes beyond a temporary truce, aiming instead at fully dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme. He also confirmed that restrictions on Iranian ports would remain in place until a deal is reached.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue in the region. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the evolving situation.

Earlier, rounds of direct talks between the US and Iran were held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, but they ended without any breakthrough, leaving the future of negotiations uncertain.