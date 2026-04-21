Kirpans, guns, pepper spray unleashed during violent clash inside Germany gurdwara, 11 injured | VIDEO

Berlin:

Violent chaos unfolded inside a gurdwara in Germany's Duisburg city after a group of Sikh attendees got into a bloodied clash, which saw kirpans, knives and firearms being used to attack. At least 11 people were injured in the brawl.

Clips have surfaced online of the incident showing members from two groups attacking each other, reportedly inside the place of worship.

The footage includes disturbing scenes, with individuals seen using sharp weapons such as knives and kirpans during the confrontation.

What actually happened

Around 40 people were involved in the altercation, prompting a major police response, including the deployment of special tactical units, according to Bild.

Witnesses said that, in addition to bladed weapons, pepper spray and even a firearm were used inside the religious premises.

Police probe links election enmity to clash

The exact trigger for the violence remains under investigation. However, initial police findings suggest the dispute may be linked to the election of a new board of directors. The conflict is also believed to involve disagreements over gurdwara funds, with multiple groups claiming control.

A 56-year-old member of the congregation who witnessed the incident on Monday told Bild, "This must have been planned. Shortly before the service began, the attackers suddenly used pepper spray on their opponents. Then one of them fired a pistol. I also saw knives."

The witness added that tensions between former and current board members had been building over time, largely centred on control of funds and authority within the temple. "When the attack began, many people fled in panic, it could have been much worse. Fortunately, no one’s life is in danger."

According to the report, 11 people were injured in the clash and were treated at the scene by paramedics and an emergency physician.

Police detained at least one suspect, placing them in a patrol car, while investigators are now working to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

The firearm used in the incident has not yet been recovered, but shell casings found at the scene indicate it may have been a blank firing pistol.

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