How does the US blockade in Hormuz look like? Video shows military chopper pointing machine gun at ship

Washington:

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a video showing a helicopter-borne machine gunner warning a cargo vessel against entering or leaving Iranian ports, illustrating how American forces are enforcing a blockade during the conflict with Iran.

Tehran has also moved to block the Strait of Hormuz after a brief lull, renewing concerns over the immediate impact on global oil trade.

In the CENTCOM footage, a US soldier is seen aiming a heavy-calibre machine gun at a vessel as warnings are issued over radio: “This is United States Warship 115. You are entering an area of a military blockade. This blockade of Iranian ports will be enforced and applies to all vessels regardless of flag.

“Any vessel intending to enter or exit an Iranian port will be subject to visit and search under international law. Attempts to evade the blockade will be met with force. Over.”

CENTCOM said US forces have ordered 27 vessels to turn back or return to Iranian ports as part of the operation. “Since the commencement of the blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, US forces have directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port,” it said.

Iran is also using the Strait of Hormuz as a key lever in potential negotiations with the US, though the strategy carries risks. While disruption to global markets could strengthen its bargaining position, the blockade is also cutting off oil exports worth tens of millions of dollars daily.

With a two-week ceasefire nearing its end, any renewed escalation around the strait could unsettle Iran’s leadership, particularly as Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, has yet to make a public appearance since assuming a more prominent role.

“The Strait is under the control of the Islamic Republic,” said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander who is now serving as speaker of parliament and is seen as a key figure in negotiations with the United States.

US-Iran talks remain under suspense

Tensions between the US and Iran remain elevated as uncertainty surrounds the second round of peace talks, which were expected to be held in Islamabad. Conflicting statements from Donald Trump have added to the ambiguity, with the US leader suggesting there is no immediate urgency to end the conflict while also signalling that fresh negotiations could begin soon.

A 14-day ceasefire between the two sides is due to expire on Wednesday. Despite the looming deadline, Trump said he intends to send a delegation led by JD Vance to Pakistan for further discussions. However, Tehran has indicated it will not take part unless Washington eases its stance.

Also read: Next round of US-Iran talks in limbo as Tehran stands defiant; Trump issues fresh warning