'Winning Iran war by a lot': Trump claims big edge as ceasefire deadline looms

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the United States is “winning the war by a lot,” insisting that military operations are going strongly in Washington’s favour. In a series of posts, Trump said the US military has performed “amazingly” and suggested that the outcome of the conflict is already tilting decisively.

Alongside his claims of success, Trump hit out at American media outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post. He accused them of presenting a misleading picture of the war. According to Trump, their reports make it seem like the US is struggling, which he said is far from reality.

“If you read the news, you would think we are losing,” he said, adding that such coverage only creates confusion.

He claimed that Iran’s naval forces had been “completely wiped out” and that its air capabilities were badly weakened. He further said the ongoing US blockade is putting serious economic pressure on Iran, alleging losses of around $500 million per day.

No rush for a deal

Despite ongoing tensions and a ceasefire deadline approaching, Trump said he is under no pressure to reach an agreement with Tehran. He maintained that any deal would come “relatively quickly” but only on terms favourable to the US.

He also said the new agreement being discussed would be better than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in 2015. Trump accused Democratic Party leaders of trying to weaken the US position during the conflict. According to him, political opponents are undermining military success for their own interests.

Ceasefire deadline nears, talks uncertain

The situation remains tense as a two-week ceasefire is set to expire soon. Trump indicated it is “highly unlikely” that the truce will be extended. At the same time, the US is expected to take part in upcoming discussions in Islamabad, though it is still unclear whether Iran will attend.