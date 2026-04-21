Earthquake in Manipur: 5.9 magnitude tremors shake Kamjong region; no damage reported

Imphal:

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Kamjong district in Manipur early Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The tremor occurred at 5:59 am, prompting brief concern among residents in the region. However, authorities have confirmed that there are no immediate reports of damage to property or loss of life.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation, while local administrations remain on alert for any aftershocks or delayed impacts.

"EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/04/2026 05:59:33 IST, Lat: 24.703 N, Long: 94.415 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," the NCS X post read.

Strong earthquake triggers tsunami alert in Japan

Earlier on Monday, a strong earthquake struck off the northern coast of Japan, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning across several regions.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the tremor measured a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 and occurred near the Sanriku coastline at approximately 4:53 pm local time. The quake originated about 10 kilometres beneath the seabed.

Soon after the earthquake, tsunami waves were recorded along parts of the coast. Officials confirmed that a wave of around 80 centimetres reached Kuji port in Iwate prefecture, while another port in the same area saw waves of about 40 centimetres. Authorities warned that waves as high as three metres could still arrive.

Residents living in coastal and riverside areas were urged to move to higher ground immediately and avoid approaching the shoreline. Officials also advised people to remain cautious as aftershocks may continue over the coming week.

Local authorities in Iwate prefecture issued evacuation advisories for 11 towns, although these orders were not mandatory. Alerts were also extended to neighbouring areas, including Aomori and parts of south-eastern Hokkaido.

Meanwhile, lower-level tsunami advisories were put in place for Miyagi and Fukushima, which lie south of the earthquake’s epicenter.

Japan remains highly vulnerable to seismic activity, and this latest event follows another earthquake of similar magnitude in December that left dozens injured. The country is still marked by the memory of the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, which struck on March 11, 2011. That disaster claimed more than 22,000 lives and forced nearly 500,000 people to evacuate, largely due to the resulting tsunami.