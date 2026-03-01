Sanju Samson breaks Virat Kohli's all-time record in T20 World Cup, his reaction goes viral after winning shot

Kolkata:

Sanju Samson saved his best for the crunch game in the T20 World Cup, and he played a match-winning knock against the West Indies to help India qualify for the semifinal of the tournament. It was not an easy chase by any means and India had to ace their highest run-chase in the history of the World Cup. Samson just made sure he played the best knock of his career to remain unbeaten on 97 and, fittingly, smashed the winning shot in the final over as India sealed their place in the semifinal.. West Indies, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the mega event, but kudos to them for putting up a stunning fight.

With this knock, Samson also broke Virat Kohli's record for India in the T20 World Cup history. He has now registered the highest score for an Indian player in the run-chase, surpassing Kohli's unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the 160-run chase at the iconic MCG in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Samson remained unbeaten on 97 runs off 50 balls with 12 fours and four sixes to his name as he anchored India's chase superbly to take them home and knock the West Indies out of the tournament. Undoubtedly, the Indian opener also won the player of the match award for his superlative knock.

Samson's amazing celebration

Not only his match-winning knock, Sanju Samson's celebration after smashing the winning runs also went viral as he went on his knees and thanked god for giving him the opportunity to help India storm into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Here's the video:

"t means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And I’m very grateful, very thankful. And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it, can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today," Samson said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

