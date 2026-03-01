Shimron Hetmyer sets new T20 World Cup record in must-win clash against India

Kolkata:

Flamboyant Shimron Hetmyer has overtaken Sahibzada Farhan to claim the record for the most sixes in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. The Pakistan opener had surpassed Nicholas Pooran just the previous night with a dazzling 100 off 60 balls against Sri Lanka. However, Hetmyer struck back in style, smashing a couple of sixes against India during the must-win Super Eights clash at the iconic Eden Gardens to move to the top of the list. He now leads the chart with 19 sixes this season.

Most sixes in a single edition of T20 World Cup:

Player Sixes Year Shimron Hetmyer 19 2026 Sahibzada Farhan 18 2026 Nicolas Pooran 17 2024 Chris Gayle 16 2012 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 16 2024

In the meantime, West Indies were off to a decent start, having scored 45 runs in the powerplay, without losing any wickets. The start ensured that the team kept up with the momentum but the Shai Hope-led side lost wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs, putting the team on the back foot.

Spin wizard Varun Chakravarthy gave the first breakthrough, dismissing Hope for 33 runs off 32 balls. The skipper had a decent start to the match but failed to live up to the expectations after the powerplay. The dot balls only mounted pressure and all of a sudden, West Indies’ decent start turned poor. Meanwhile, ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up two quick wickets of Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer, which further ruined the momentum.

Holder, Powell hold fort

After Sherfane Rutherford departed for 14 runs, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder took over the business and brought the Caribbeans back into the contest. They launched a scathing attack against Varun Chakravarthy, who once again had a tough night, leaking 40 runs in his four overs for one wicket.

Meanwhile, Powell and Holder will now eye for a blistering end to the finish as 200 seem well within the reach. If they get to the figure, the bowlers will have a good chance to get the job done in the must-win clash.

