Yogi Adityanath leads 'Jan Aakrosh' march in Lucknow over defeat of women's quota amendment bill | VIDEO

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took part in a ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra’ from his official residence to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow. The walk was organised to express protest over the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The march saw participation from several Cabinet ministers, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a large number of women supporters.

The protest was linked to the Women’s Reservation Act amendment proposal, which failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. The Bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority, as it was opposed by major Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who voted against it.

CM Yogi tears into INDI alliance

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said that the padyatra, led by women, was being taken out against the anti-women conduct of the Congress, SP, TMC and DMK.

“This protest rally, led by women, was held against the Congress, SP, TMC, DMK, and other parties of the INDIA alliance. They misused the option given by PM Modi to shed their anti-women image. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah intended to implement women’s reservation by 2029, but the manner in which SP and Congress opposed it has brought their anti-women image to the forefront. Today, half the population (referring to women) have taken to the streets to protest against them,” he said.

Bill fails Lok Sabha test

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, was rejected in the Lok Sabha on Friday after it failed to get the required two-thirds majority. Although 298 members voted in favour of the Bill, 230 MPs opposed it, leading to its defeat in the House.

Following the outcome, the government decided to withdraw two other proposals — the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

After the setback in the House, members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) staged demonstrations within the Parliament complex. They expressed their disappointment over the rejection of the constitutional amendment Bill.