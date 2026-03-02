Sanju Samson surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to enter elite list after marvellous knock against West Indie

Kolkata:

The Indian team booked its ticket to the knockout stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The side took on the West Indies in game 52 of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the side registered a five-wicket victory. It was the performance of star batter Sanju Samson that helped the Men in Blue win the game.

Chasing down a target of 196 runs, Samson performed exceptionally well and amassed 97* runs in 50 deliveries and made sure that team India won the game and secured their place in the semi-final of the tournament.

It is worth noting that, scoring 97* runs in the run chase, Samson went on to surpass Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav and registered the Indian team’s second-highest individual score in T20 World Cup history. Only former India batter Suresh Raina sits ahead of Samson with a score of 101 runs back in 2010.

Samson reflected on his performance after the game

Speaking on his performance, Samson talked about how this knock meant the world to him. He revealed that right from the moment that he started, tonight was the day that he was waiting for.

"It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And very grateful, very thankful. And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it? can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy,” Samson said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: