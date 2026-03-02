US base in Baghdad hit, Bahrain Port on fire as Trump says Iran conflict may last weeks | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Tensions in the Middle East have sharply increased after Iran carried out fresh drone attacks, including one on a US military base in Iraq. According to Iraqi media reports, two drones targeted the Victoria Base, located near Baghdad International Airport.

Reports said one drone fell inside the base compound, while the second was shot down before it could cause damage. Videos shared online showed thick smoke rising from inside the base area.

Bahrain reports attack on maritime facility

Iran’s attacks were not limited to Iraq. In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said what it called “Iranian aggression” had targeted a maritime facility near the Mina Salman port in Manama. Civil defence teams rushed to the scene to control the fire. Footage showed firefighters battling flames as heavy smoke filled the sky.

Conflict widens after US-Israel strikes

The latest attacks come after the United States Armed Forces and Israel launched a major military campaign against Iran. Iranian state media said the strikes killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other senior leaders. More than 200 people have reportedly died in Iran since the fighting began.

In response, Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel, US-linked targets and Gulf states. The US military confirmed that three American service members were killed, the first known US casualties in the conflict. In Israel, rescue officials said at least nine people were killed and several injured after a strike hit a synagogue in Beit Shemesh.

Trump says operation may last four weeks

US President Donald Trump said the conflict could continue for up to four weeks. The US has named its military action Operation Epic Fury. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Trump said the campaign is going according to plan. He claimed that American strikes have likely eliminated 48 senior Iranian leaders.

In a video message, Trump warned that more casualties could happen before the fighting ends. He described the operation as one of the most complex military offensives ever carried out. At the same time, he said he remains open to speaking with Iranian leaders and plans to address the nation again soon.