Amazon Data Center in UAE hit during Iranian strikes

New Delhi:

Amazon’s cloud unit, AWS’ (Amazon Web Services) power to one of its data centers in the United Arab Emirates was temporarily shut down after objects struck the facility, causing sparks and a fire. The company said the incident occurred at around 4:30 AM PST in one of its “Availability Zones,” which are separate, isolated locations within AWS regions. Firefighters cut power to the facility while extinguishing the flames. AWS confirmed that it will take several hours to restore full connectivity, but other data centers in the UAE are operating normally.

The company did not confirm whether the incident was connected to the recent Iranian missile and drone strikes in the region.

Iranian strikes UAE

The UAE has been targeted in retaliation by Iran following US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Missiles and drones hit airports, ports, and residential areas, causing deaths and injuries. In Dubai, a five-star resort caught fire and the city’s skyline, including the world’s tallest building, was threatened.

In Abu Dhabi, one person was killed and seven injured at the airport.

Gulf States Unite Against Iranian Aggression

In response to the attacks, the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait held an emergency video meeting on Sunday.

The council said it would take “all necessary measures” to defend security, protect citizens, and safeguard territories. It added that the option of “responding to the aggression” is on the table if needed and called for the “immediate cessation” of Iranian attacks. The GCC also highlighted that stability in the Gulf is vital for global economic security.

Strong UAE response

The UAE issued its strongest reaction yet. President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan criticised Iran for targeting the UAE and urged the country to act wisely. Diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said the strikes were a serious mistake, isolating Iran at a critical time.

“Your war is not with your neighbours,” Gargash said, calling on Iran to return to reason and deal responsibly with nearby countries before the situation escalates further.