Market Opening Bell: Sensex tanks 2,700 points, Nifty below 24,700 as Middle East tensions rattle markets

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, tanked on Monday, March 2, 2026, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 2,743.46 points to start the session at 78,543.73, the Nifty shed 519.4 points to open at 24,659.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,287.19 and the Nifty 50 at 25,178.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index dropped 302.93 points, or 1.81 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 174.80 points or 2.269 per cent, to trade at 7,550.95.

From the Sensex pack, only BEL and Sun Pharma were among the gainers, with BEL gaining 0.48 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Indigo, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, Adani Ports and Maruti were among the losers with Indigo shedding 4.67 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,412 stocks declining against 384 stocks advancing on the NSE. 64 stocks remained unchanged.

"Amid global uncertainties and heightened volatility, traders are advised to remain disciplined and highly selective, prioritizing fundamentally strong stocks during corrective phases. Fresh long positions should be initiated only after a decisive and sustained breakout above the 25,800 level on the Nifty, which would indicate improving sentiment and confirm the formation of a stronger bullish structure," said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.