YEIDA to develop several new sectors near Jewar Airport, acquires 2,700 acre of land

Noida:

Following the construction of Jewar Airport or Noida International Airport, demand for land in Yamuna City has increased significantly. In the financial year 2025–26, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) purchased 2,700 acres of land from farmers for Rs 4,856 crore for new companies and development projects, including previously planned sectors. The acquisition has resolved land availability issues that had stalled projects due to disputes in existing sectors and has also accelerated new developments.

Land Acquisition Under Master Plan 2041

YEIDA officials stated that land acquisition is ongoing to develop sectors planned under the Master Plan 2041. So far, 52 sectors have been developed, while 46 new sectors are in the pipeline. These include Sectors 4, 5, 5A, 8A, 8D, 8F and 11. Land for these sectors is being purchased directly from local farmers. In the current financial year alone, YEIDA has acquired 2,700 acres for over Rs 4,856 crore. To address funding constraints, YEIDA is utilising the interest-free loan provided under the Chief Minister’s Industrial Expansion Scheme.

From April 2025 to January 2026, YEIDA spent approximately Rs 500 crore per month on land purchases. In the first ten months of the financial year, Rs 3,710 crore — 64.7 per cent of the total — was distributed to farmers. Around Rs 1,177 crore has been paid towards deeds and acquired land.

Fintech and Logistics Hub Development

YEIDA aims to fast-track the development of a fintech and logistics hub in Yamuna City.

A fintech hub is proposed across 750 acres in Sector 11. Sector 8D is being developed as a logistics and warehouse hub near Noida Airport. The authority is also actively acquiring land for internal roads and other infrastructure projects to support this expansion.

Medical Device Park Attracts Global Interest

The Medical Device Park in Sector 28 of Yamuna City is being prepared to manufacture medical devices for Ukraine and countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States, including equipment related to cancer treatment.

Several companies have expressed interest in investing in the sector.

A YEIDA official stated that delegations from the Uttar Pradesh government and the Government of India participated in the WHX Dubai programme held in Dubai last week. The objective was to showcase the Medical Device Park as a global hub for medical manufacturing and innovation.

ACEO Shailendra Bhatia from YEIDA and Special Secretary of the Industry Department Chandra Vijay were among those present.

Wipro also held discussions with GE Healthcare, which is considering setting up a new plant in the Medical Device Park and is awaiting board approval. Talks were also held regarding the establishment of manufacturing facilities with Japan’s Olympus, Sweden’s Elekta and Siemens Healthineers.