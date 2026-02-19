16, including children, killed in explosion due to suspected gas leakage in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi:

At least 16 people, including several children, were killed and 14 others injured after a suspected gas leak triggered a powerful explosion in a residential building in Pakistan's Karachi early Thursday morning.

According to police official Jamshed Asher, the blast occurred around 4:30 am on the first floor of a building in the Old Soldier Bazar area, when residents were awake for Sehri. The first day of Ramzan is being observed in Pakistan today.

Gas leak leads to explosion

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Officials said that due to chronic gas shortages in Pakistan’s largest city, many families, especially in low-income neighbourhoods, depend on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for daily use at home.

Police surgeon Dr Samaiya Syed confirmed that 14 bodies have so far been brought to hospitals from the blast site, while 14 injured people are currently undergoing treatment. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

Search operation underway

The explosion caused a part of the building structure to collapse due to its dilapidated condition. "We are still searching through the rubble and debris to see if there are any more bodies or survivors," Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said.

The deceased include at least nine children aged between two and 17, while the injured also include seven children.

This is the second major tragedy to occur in Karachi. Last month, a fire broke out in the basement of the Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market, in the Saddar area killing at least 79 people and leaving scores injured.

