Tehran:

A significant fire broke out in Iran's Tehran province on February 18 (Wednesday), with thick black smoke rising over a building in Parand city, as reported by state broadcaster IRIB. Social media videos captured the towering plume blanketing the sky, accompanied by initial claims of a powerful explosion at the scene. Amid heightened regional anxiety, the incident quickly drew widespread attention online.

Official explanation points to reed fire

Iranian authorities swiftly clarified that the smoke stemmed from reeds igniting along the nearby riverbank, not a structural blast. The Parand Fire Department confirmed firefighters were actively battling the blaze, with operations underway to contain it. No immediate reports emerged on casualties or structural damage, though the event fuelled speculation given recent unexplained incidents around the capital.

Separate blast echoes in Shiraz outskirts

Compounding concerns, a loud explosion reverberated through a mountainous area on the edges of Shiraz province the same day, with no official cause identified yet. This follows a pattern of mysterious blasts near Tehran in recent weeks, which Iranian officials have yet to fully detail, leaving room for public conjecture.

Shadow of US-Iran nuclear standoff

The episodes unfold against escalating US-Iran frictions over Tehran's nuclear program, where diplomacy teeters on the brink. Washington has ramped up its Middle East military footprint, deploying extra fighter jets, warships and defenses, bracing for potential escalation if talks collapse. These fiery developments near key sites intensify fears of deliberate sabotage or miscalculation in an already volatile theater.