India and France not 'totally dependent' on US, Chinese models: French President Emmanuel Macron | VIDEO

New Delhi:

French President Emmanuel Macron on February 18 (Wednesday) emphatically stated during his AIIMS address in New Delhi, "I really believe that we have the same obsession both in India and France, I would say, and in Europe, which is that we don't want to be dependent on a totally US or a totally Chinese model, but we really believe that we need a broader one." He positioned India, France, and Europe as united in pursuing strategic autonomy in AI, crafting balanced frameworks that prioritise sovereignty over reliance on dominant players.

Building robust AI ecosystems through key pillars

Macron outlined a clear roadmap, stressing, "What we want to do is to make sure that we have the data centers and the computing capacities, that we train the talents in our countries... it's clearly about computing capacities, talents and capital." This triad of investments- affordable data infrastructure, skilled workforce development, and financial backing- forms the bedrock for independent innovation, ensuring both nations harness AI without external vulnerabilities.

Staying in the global AI race despite the lag

Acknowledging the competitive landscape, Macron declared, "I really believe we have a lot of assets and we are in the race. We are lagging behind both the US and China, but we are in the race." He framed this as a determined catch-up, where India and France actively contribute solutions, participate as key players, and drive ethical adoption to unlock AI's potential in healthcare, energy, and productivity.

Inaugurating Indo-French AI health collaboration

Alongside Health Minister JP Nadda, Macron launched the Indo-French Campus on AI in Global Health at AIIMS, symbolising deepened ties in research and innovation. This hub advances AI-driven healthcare, aligning with broader goals of student mobility- targeting 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030 via streamlined visas and English programs.

Spotlight on India AI Impact Summit 2026

Speaking amid the India AI Impact Summit (February 16-20), anchored in People, Planet and Progress, Macron praised its role in fostering responsible AI for humanity. With PM Modi's upcoming address and global leaders in attendance, the event underscores Indo-French leadership in translating AI discussions into inclusive, development-focused outcomes.