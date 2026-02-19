'States running into deficits, but still...': Supreme Court calls out election freebies by political parties

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday lashed out at the distribution of "freebies" by political parties across states, raising concerns over the strain such measures place on public finances. The apex court observed that instead of relying on large-scale freebie schemes, governments should introduce well-planned policies aimed at improving people’s lives, including structured unemployment support programmes.

"The economic development of the nation will be hampered by this kind of largesse distribution. Yes, it is the State’s duty to provide. But the ones who are enjoying freebies.. is it not something that should be looked at?” Chief Justice Surya Kant verbally observed. The CJI further remarked, “States are running into deficit but still giving freebies. See, 25 per cent of revenue you collect in a year, why can it not be used for the development of the State?”

The Court clarified that its concern was not directed at any single state but applied to all states across the country. “It’s not one State we are talking about, it’s about all States. It is planned expenditure. Why don’t you make Budget proposals and give justification that this is my outlay on unemployment of people," Justice Joymalya Bagchi added.

The observation came during a hearing of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation versus Union Government case in the Supreme Court.

Freebies are not limited to any particular state

The Supreme Court made it clear that the concern was not limited to any single state but applied across the country. "It’s not one State we are talking about, it’s about all States. It is planned expenditure. Why don’t you make Budget proposals and give justification that this is my outlay on unemployment of people?” Justice Joymalya Bagchi added.

What were once merely campaign promises have increasingly become a central electoral strategy in India, with political parties announcing a range of free schemes to attract voters.

A report by Aequitas Investments noted that parties are relying more heavily on freebies framed as welfare measures to secure electoral support, often placing additional pressure on state finances.

Also read: Supreme Court raises red flag over AI-drafted petitions by lawyers