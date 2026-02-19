DRDO conducts successful qualification test for Gaganyaan Drogue Parachute

New Delhi:

Gaganyaan, India’s ambitious human spaceflight mission, reportedly crossed another important milestone with the successful testing of its drogue parachute system. The news surfaced when the qualification-level load test was conducted at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of DRDO, which is located at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.

The test was conducted on 18 February (2026) with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), DRDO, along with various TBRL’s dedicated teams. The RTRS dynamic test, simulating qualification-level loads which are higher than the maximum flight loads, shows the additional design safety margin of the parachute. The test proves India’s expertise in designing and manufacturing high-strength ribbon parachutes.

Why is the Drogue Parachute important for India?

The Drogue Parachute plays a very crucial role in the safe descent and recovery of the crew module. It is deployed at high altitude to stabilise and decelerate the spacecraft before the main parachutes are released.

Successful qualification testing means that the parachute test was safe, and it could withstand extreme aerodynamic forces during re-entry and descent of the space capsule – a vital requirement for astronaut safety.

DRDO’s role in India’s human spaceflight mission

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been closely working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for developing and testing key safety systems for Gaganyaan.

The Rail Track Rocket Sledge facility is used to simulate high-speed conditions and validate critical aerospace systems under controlled and extreme environments.

Strengthening India’s space capabilities – DRDO

This successful parachute test highlights the growing expertise of India in advanced space technologies and mission-critical safety systems. As Gaganyaan moves closer to its crewed mission phase, every successful qualification claims to bring the nation one step closer to sending Indian astronauts into space with proper safety.

With continued collaboration between DRDO and ISRO, India’s first human spaceflight mission is steadily progressing toward launch readiness.

Inputs from ANI