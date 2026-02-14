New crew to ISS launched after NASA’s first medical evacuation

New Delhi:

A new crew rocketed toward the International Space Station on Friday to replace astronauts who returned to Earth early in NASA’s first medical evacuation. SpaceX launched the replacements at NASA’s request, sending American, French and Russian astronauts on an expected eight- to nine-month mission extending through fall.

The four astronauts are scheduled to arrive at the orbiting laboratory on Saturday, restoring the space station to full staffing after last month’s evacuation.

“It turns out Friday the 13th is a very lucky day,” SpaceX Launch Control radioed after the astronauts reached orbit. “That was quite a ride,” replied the crew’s commander, Jessica Meir.

Crew members and mission duration

NASA had paused spacewalks and deferred other duties while awaiting the arrival of Americans Meir and Jack Hathaway, France’s Sophie Adenot and Russia’s Andrei Fedyaev. They will join three astronauts — one American and two Russians — who maintained operations over the past month.

Adenot is only the second French woman to travel to space. She was inspired at age 14 when Claudie Haignere flew to Russia’s space station Mir in 1996. Haignere attended the launch at Cape Canaveral to support her.

Hathaway and Adenot are making their first spaceflights, while Meir and Fedyaev are on their second missions to the station. Just before liftoff, Fedyaev led the crew in shouting “Poyekhali” — the same word spoken by Yuri Gagarin during his historic 1961 launch.

Medical evacuation and health preparations

The returning astronauts were hospitalised after splashing down in the Pacific near San Diego. NASA has not disclosed the identity or medical condition of the ailing crew member.

Satisfied with existing medical procedures, NASA ordered no additional checkups before liftoff and did not pack new diagnostic equipment. An ultrasound machine already aboard the ISS was heavily used on January 7 during the medical emergency.

It marked the first time in 65 years of human spaceflight that NASA shortened a mission for medical reasons.

Deputy programme manager Dina Contella said that as missions grow longer, NASA continues upgrading the station’s medical systems. However, some situations require bringing astronauts back to Earth.

Preparing for Moon and Mars missions

As part of preparations for future Moon and Mars missions, the new crew will test a filter designed to convert drinking water into emergency IV fluid. They will also trial an ultrasound system that uses artificial intelligence and augmented reality instead of relying on ground-based experts.

The astronauts will conduct ultrasound scans of their jugular veins for a blood clot study and demonstrate simulated moon-landing skills.

Meir, who participated in the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, noted that astronauts will soon return to lunar missions. Fellow astronaut Christina Koch is among the four astronauts assigned to Artemis II, which aims to fly around the Moon as early as March. A ship-to-ship radio linkup between the two crews is planned.

Launch site and future plans

SpaceX launched the crew from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company is also preparing a nearby launch pad at Kennedy Space Center for its larger Starship rockets, which NASA plans to use for future Moon landings.

ALSO READ: NASA signs sixth private astronaut mission deal with Vast; launch targeted for Summer 2027