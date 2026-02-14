NASA signs sixth private astronaut mission deal with Vast; launch targeted for Summer 2027

New Delhi:

California-based private space company Vast signed an order with NASA on Friday for the sixth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS), officials said. The mission is expected to launch no earlier than summer 2027 from Florida.

This will mark Vast's first private astronaut mission to the ISS in partnership with NASA.

Vast CEO highlights commercial space transition

Max Haot, CEO at Vast, said in a statement:

“Vast is honoured to have been selected by NASA for the sixth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station… Leveraging the remaining life of the International Space Station with science and research-led commercial crewed missions is a critical part of the transition to commercial space stations and fully unlocking the orbital economy”.

The crew is expected to spend up to 14 days aboard the space station. The mission aims to generate insights into the infrastructure and processes required for Vast to safely accomplish human spaceflight missions.

Launch details: Falcon 9 and Dragon spacecraft

An official said that a specific launch date will depend on overall spacecraft traffic at the orbital outpost and other planning considerations. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch the crew aboard a Dragon spacecraft to the space station.

Haven-1 and Haven-2 space station plans

Vast is currently designing a multi-module space station known as Haven-2, which the company has proposed as a successor to the ISS, set to be retired in 2030.

The company also plans to launch Haven-1 in 2027, which could become the world’s first commercial space station, officials said.

NASA delays space mission

NASA’s long-awaited crewed Moon mission has been postponed until at least March following hydrogen fuel leaks that disrupted the final dress rehearsal of its massive new rocket. The issue mirrors the same problem that delayed the debut of the Space Launch System three years ago. That initial test flight was grounded for months due to leaking hydrogen, which is highly flammable and poses significant safety risks. “Actually, this one caught us off guard,” NASA’s John Honeycutt said, hours after the test was abruptly halted at Kennedy Space Center.

ALSO READ: Big leap for Indian space security: Private satellite successfully captures ISS from orbit