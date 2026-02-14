Regime change 'best thing that could happen to Iran': Trump confirms sending 2nd aircraft carrier to Mideast

Washington:

President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) confirmed that the United States (US) would be sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, as tensions remain high with Iran amid continued negotiations over its nuclear programme. The 79-year-old American president's remarks confirm that the US is mulling a potential military action against Iran.

The US had stationed USS Abraham Lincoln, a fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, in the Mideast nearly two weeks ago, and according to a report by The New York Times (NYT), it would soon deploy USS Gerald R Ford. The Ford, world's largest aircraft carrier, will be deployed in Mediterranean Sea from the Caribbean region following ex-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's capture by US forces in a surprise operation last month.

"In case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," the Republican leader told reporters when asked whether the US would be sending another carrier to the region. "It'll be leaving very soon."

Trump calls for regime change in Iran

He also called for a regime change in Iran and said that it might be the 'best thing' that could happen to Tehran. The US president said talks have been going on with Iran for the past 47 years but nothing has happened, and many lives have been lost. He was apparently referring to the recent protests in Iran amid the country's worsening economic condition.

"For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk... Let's see what happens. In the meantime, tremendous power has arrived and additional power, as you know, and other carriers are going out shortly. So we'll see it out. Get it settled for once and for all, and that'll be good," Trump said.

Iran's protest and the negotiations with US

Recently, Iran witnessed massive protests, as the country's economic condition was hit by US sanctions. The US wants Iran to nuclear programme and had also targeted its nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan centres. Trump recently also held a closed door meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over this.

Iran, however, has said it is not going to "yield to excessive demands" on its nuclear programme, but asserted that it remains engaged "with full determination in dialogue aimed at peace and stability in the region". "The high wall of mistrust that the United States and Europe have created through their past statements and actions does not allow these talks to reach a conclusion," said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.