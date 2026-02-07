Trump imposes more sanctions on Iran despite 'very good' talks in Oman | 10 Points US President Donald Trump has said that his country is in "no rush" to conduct a military operation in Iran. He said this while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Washington:

The United States (US) and Iran held 'very good' talks with each other in Oman to defuse tensions between them, said President Donald Trump on Saturday, even though his administration imposed new sanctions to curb oil exports by Tehran. Though the 79-year-old Republican leader said the two sides will hold further talks next week, he warned of "consequences" if there is no consensus on a nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One during his flight from Washington to Florida, the American president also said that the US 'armada' is near the shores of Iran. However, he pointed that his administration is in "no rush" to conduct a military operation in Iran and will prefer to find out a solution diplomatically.

Here's everything you need to know about the story in 10 points:

The talks between the two sides were held at a palace near Muscat's international airport in Oman. The US was represented by US Mideast special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. In his statement, Trump said: "We had very good talks today on Iran. Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly, but we have to see what that deal is... They know that if they don't make a deal the consequences are very steep." "If they would have offered this deal originally, it would have been accepted immediately. We will see what happens," the US president added. Meanwhile, Iran said that nuclear talks and the "resolution of the main issues must take place in a calm atmosphere, without tension and without threats". "The prerequisite for any dialogue is refraining from threats and pressure," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to reporters later. "We stated this point explicitly today as well, and we expect it to be observed so that the possibility of continuing the talks exists." In his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister further said that his country will hold further consultations and decide the next course of action. He said the results of the discussion will be shared with the Omani side. "The mistrust that has developed is a serious challenge facing the negotiations," Araghchi said. "We must first address this issue, and then enter into the next level of negotiations." Meanwhile, Oman said the talks were extremely "useful" and it helped the Iranian and American sides to identify areas for possible progress. The talks would "lead to a comprehensive agreement that serves the interests of both parties and enhances security and stability in the region," said Oman's foreign ministry in a statement. Tensions have remained high between the US and Iran, and had soared recently following the political turmoil in the Middle East nation. Recently, an American naval group led by an aircraft carrier also entered the region, sparking fears that the US could strike Iran.

