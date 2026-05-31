From unattainable to inevitable: Rajat Patidar leads new-age RCB to back-to-back IPL titles, beat GT in final

Ahmedabad :

2009, 2011, 2016 - RCB’s years of agony. Three times the team from Bengaluru qualified for the final and on each occasion, the night ended in misery. Yet, they kept fighting, but nothing worked. With frustration and a hope for a better future, Virat Kohli eventually relinquished captaincy in the 2021 season. That move didn’t work either. In 2025, things finally changed. RCB appointed Rajat Patidar as captain and, most importantly, focused on an all-round squad, rather than a top-heavy one.

That one decision changed the fate of the franchise. They understood the importance of having a stable middle order and a good bowling unit and both these departments played a vital role in Bengaluru winning the championships in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

On the night of the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat, the RCB bowlers produced a dominant show. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam Dar dominated the proceedings in the first innings, as the Shubman Gill-led side posted 155 runs on the board. There were plenty of expectations from the captain, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, but the trio flopped miserably, leaving GT reeling for 73/4 at one stage.

Since then, Washington Sundar took over the business, adding some crucial runs. The all-rounder made 50 runs off 37 balls, helping the home team put a respectable total on the board. Had he enjoyed better support from the other batters, GT could have finished over 180 runs and that might have given them a better position.

Virat Kohli wins it for RCB

Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer launched a scathing attack in the second innings, pushing Gujarat out of the contest. The southpaw played a perfect cameo of 32 runs off 16 balls, setting the tone for RCB. Kohli, on the other hand, kept the momentum going, completing his half-century in 25 balls. He ended up scoring unebaten 75 runs off 42 balls. Notably, they lost a few quick wickets on the trot, but nothing fazed the chase master, who got the job done with relative ease.

Bengaluru chased down the total with 12 balls remaining and with that, became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win the title on consecutive years. Thus, what once looked unattainable and Kohli and co. became inevitable under the able leadership of Rajat Patidar.

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