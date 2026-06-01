Abbas Araghchi dismisses 'speculation' on Iran-US talks; what's holding up the peace deal?

Tehran:

An agreement to broker a peace deal between the US and Iran hangs fire over a plethora of issues, including nuclear commitments, sanctions relief and the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides, however, continue talks to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed that indirect communications between Tehran and Washington are still taking place, even as negotiations over a potential agreement remain stuck over several unresolved issues.

Speaking to Iranian state media, Araghchi said messages continue to be exchanged between the two sides. However, he cautioned against drawing conclusions at this stage, stressing that reports circulating about the outcome of the talks remain speculative until a final decision is reached.

Negotiations face fresh uncertainty

The latest comments come at a time when hopes for a breakthrough have been tempered by new political obstacles in Washington. US President Donald Trump, who recently suggested that an agreement with Iran was close to completion, has reportedly asked for changes to the draft proposal before giving his approval.

The move has extended negotiations and created fresh uncertainty around efforts aimed at reducing tensions and opening the door to broader discussions on Iran's nuclear programme.

According to several reports, Trump has sought tougher provisions related to Iran's nuclear commitments and guarantees regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. He has also reportedly raised concerns about the scale of economic benefits Iran could receive under any future agreement.

White House meeting ends without decision

Only a week after describing the deal as "largely finalised", Trump reportedly reviewed the draft during a high-level White House meeting with senior advisers. Despite expectations that a final decision could emerge from the discussions, the meeting concluded without an agreement.

US officials had previously pointed to progress in negotiations focused on reducing regional tensions, ensuring the free flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and laying the groundwork for wider talks on Iran's nuclear activities.

However, the latest developments indicate that significant differences remain between the two sides.

Bone of contention: Nuclear programme and economic relief

The biggest disagreements continue to centre on Iran's nuclear programme and the economic terms of any agreement. Trump has publicly stated that the United States wants control over Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and has suggested that the material should be removed and destroyed. Iran, however, maintains that discussions on the details of its nuclear infrastructure are not part of the current negotiations.

Economic issues are proving equally difficult. Tehran insists that sanctions relief and economic guarantees must be included in any deal. The US president, meanwhile, has indicated that no financial package or economic exchange has been agreed upon as part of the negotiations.

Another sticking point is the Strait of Hormuz. Washington is seeking stronger commitments to ensure uninterrupted access through the strategic waterway, while discussions continue over how such guarantees should be reflected in the agreement.

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