Explosion in Iran's Bandar Abbas port city rips apart building, several injured The blast damaged an 8-storey building in the Bandar Abbas city of Iran, and left several people injured. Rescue and firefighters are at the spot, and the cause of the explosion is being determined.

Tehran:

An explosion rocked a building in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf coast on Saturday, according to state media, with the cause of the blast yet to be determined, AFP reported.

State television reported that the explosion occurred in an eight-storey building on Moallem Boulevard, destroying two floors and damaging several vehicles and nearby shops. Rescue and firefighting teams were rushed to the site to carry out relief operations.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, director general of crisis management in Hormozgan province, as saying that the cause of the explosion was under investigation. He added that those injured in the incident were being shifted to hospitals by emergency responders, without confirming any fatalities.

Visuals broadcast on state television showed the building’s facade blown out, exposing parts of the interior, with debris scattered across the area. Other Iranian media outlets carried similar reports but did not provide details on what triggered the blast.

The explosion occurred at a time of heightened tension for Iran, coming shortly after the United States deployed an aircraft carrier group to the region following strong rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

Also read: Why is Trump administration sending billions in weapons to Israel?