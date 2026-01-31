India maul New Zealand in final T20I as Sanju Samson's form remains major concern ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Well led by Ishan Kishan, the Indian batters put up a stellar show in the fifth and final T20I of their series against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. India handed the Kiwis a drubbing in Trivandrum.

New Delhi:

India handed New Zealand a drubbing in their final T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026, with almost all boxes seemingly ticked off by the Men in Blue. Led by a brilliant show from the batters, the Men in Blue put up a daunting total of 271/5 in the fifth and final match of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday, January 31.

Ishan Kishan's majestic 103 from 43 balls must have nailed his spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 as Sanju Samson failed to score once more, with the Kerala batter getting dismissed for just six on his home ground. Kishan led the charge, while other Indian batters contributed well as the Men in Blue registered their third-highest T20I total of 271/5.

Finn Allen gives India a scare

The bowlers looked to back the batters, but New Zealand replied well too, with Finn Allen giving the hosts a scare. While Arshdeep Singh removed Tim Seifert in the first over, Allen ripped apart the Indian left-arm seamer for 23 runs in his next over.

Allen, the highest run-scorer of the recently concluded BBL, kept motoring away in the only match he played this series. He brought up his fifty off 22 balls and helped New Zealand post 79/1 off the first six overs, which is now the highest against the Men in Blue. He did not let the bowlers breathe easy until Axar Patel came to remove him for 80 from 38 balls.

Arshdeep kill the chase

Despite losing Allen, the Kiwis looked to chase the impossible, Rachin Ravindra taking 14 from Jasprit Bumrah's 10th over. The Kiwis were at 131/2 in 10 overs, but then came Arshdeep, who killed the chase. The left-arm speedster, who was hit for 40 runs in his first two overs for just one wicket, then broke the backbone of the New Zealand attack as he took two wickets in his third over for just one run. He then came to bowl the 16th over and got more to complete his fifer. In between, Bevon Jacobs hit Bumrah for 22 runs in an off day for the seamer, while Varun Chakravarthy claimed his wicket.

Ishan Kishan - The star of the night

However, it was Ishan Kishan's night as he smashed his maiden T20I hundred and proved his late call into the Indian team right. He smacked a 42-ball hundred, the fifth fastest for India as his brilliant knock was laced with 10 sixes and six fours. Kishan's runs came at a strike rate of 239.53. With this knock, he might have sealed his place in India's Playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 and with Tilak Varma recovering, Sanju Samson's place looks to be gone away from him.

Samson has scored just 46 runs in five innings, with the highest score of 24 in the fourth match. His scores for the innings read 10, 6, 0, 24 and 6. However, India would be happy for how the other batters played as they gear up for the T20 World Cup that kicks off on February 7.