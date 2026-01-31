Apache helicopters, military vehicles: Why is Trump administration sending billions in weapons to Israel? The Trump administration has approves $6,67 billion in arms for Israel as tensions rise with Iran over nuclear talks and regional security.

New Delhi:

The Donald Trump administration has approved a major arms package for Israel worth $6.67 billion, showing strong military and political support at a time of growing tension in the Middle East. The decision was announced by the US State Department late Friday under the Trump administration.

What has the US sent to Israel?

The biggest part of the package includes 30 Apache attack helicopters, along with advanced weapons, rocket launchers, and targeting systems. This portion alone is valued at $3.8 billion. These helicopters are designed for combat missions and will strengthen Israel’s air power.

Another key delivery is 3,250 light tactical vehicles, costing $1.98 billion. These vehicles will help the Israeli Defense Forces move soldiers, supplies, and equipment more easily, especially during long operations.

Why is the US sending billions in weapons?

US officials say the arms sales are meant to help Israel defend itself and maintain stability in the region. But the timing is important. The announcement comes as the US increases pressure on Iran over its nuclear program.

Trump said the US has already sent a clear message to Iran about what is expected regarding a nuclear deal. While he did not give details, he confirmed that Iran’s leaders have been directly informed.

Trump also openly linked the growing US military presence in the region to Iran. He said American warships are positioned nearby as Washington considers its next steps. One of these is the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is operating with a powerful group of ships and aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters.

Is Iran willing to talk amid attack fear?

On the other side, Iran has said it is willing to talk. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran is ready for discussions with the US but only if talks are fair and based on equality. He added that no meeting is planned yet and that preparations would be needed.

Despite these signals, US and allied officials remain doubtful. They point to Iran’s past actions, including breaking limits set under the 2015 nuclear deal and reducing cooperation with international inspectors. Trust fell even further in June 2025, when the US joined Israel in striking three major Iranian nuclear sites Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran later said these attacks showed the US was not serious about peaceful talks.

Trump has warned that time is running out. He has demanded that Iran stop its nuclear activities and end violence against protesters, or risk possible US military action. In a recent social media post, he urged Iran to quickly come to the negotiating table and agree to a deal with no nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, unrest continues inside Iran, where mass protests earlier this year were met with a harsh crackdown that reportedly killed thousands.