Businesses using commercial LPG cylinders will have to pay more from June 1 as oil companies have increased the prices of 19-kg commercial cylinders. In Delhi, the price has gone up by Rs 42, taking the retail rate to Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the increase is steeper at Rs 53.50, with the new price reaching Rs 3,255.50. The price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has also been revised upward by Rs 11. Consumers in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 821.50 for these cylinders.
Commercial LPG prices hiked from June 1; cost up by Rs 42 in Delhi
Businesses using commercial LPG cylinders will have to pay more from June 1 as oil companies have increased the prices of 19-kg commercial cylinders.
New Delhi:
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