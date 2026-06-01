June 1, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Commercial LPG prices hiked from June 1; cost up by Rs 42 in Delhi

Commercial LPG prices hiked from June 1; cost up by Rs 42 in Delhi

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Businesses using commercial LPG cylinders will have to pay more from June 1 as oil companies have increased the prices of 19-kg commercial cylinders.

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Businesses using commercial LPG cylinders will have to pay more from June 1 as oil companies have increased the prices of 19-kg commercial cylinders. In Delhi, the price has gone up by Rs 42, taking the retail rate to Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the increase is steeper at Rs 53.50, with the new price reaching Rs 3,255.50. The price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has also been revised upward by Rs 11. Consumers in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 821.50 for these cylinders.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Breaking News Lpg Lpg Cylinder Lpg Cylinder Price Price Hike Oil Strait Of Hormuz Iran
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\