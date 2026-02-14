'Jeffrey Epstein died by strangulation, not hanging': Autopsy doctor makes big claim

New Delhi:

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier, died due to strangulation and not hanging in his cell in a New York Jail in 2019, the doctor who observed his post mortem has claimed, once again fueling questions and theories about the cause of death whether there is any foulplay.

Dr Michael Baden, the forensic pathologist who observed Epstein’s post mortem on behalf of his family, has renewed his doubts about the official conclusion. In an interview with The Telegraph, Baden said he believes Epstein most likely died from strangulation rather than hanging.

"My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging," Baden told the newspaper. “Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted.”

Official ruling under question

Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The New York Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a suicide by hanging.

Although Baden did not conduct the autopsy, he attended as an observer. He said that at the time, both he and the medical examiner agreed that additional information was required to determine the precise cause and manner of death.

Baden described his professional assessment in 2019 as inconclusive. However, five days after Epstein’s death certificate was issued pending further inquiry, then chief medical examiner Dr Barbara Sampson formally ruled the death a suicide. Sampson has consistently stood by her findings. Baden told The Telegraph she was not present during the post mortem.

Neck fractures on Epstein raise suspicion

The official autopsy report recorded three fractures in Epstein’s neck, one involving the left hyoid bone and two affecting the thyroid cartilage.

Baden said that in his 50 year career, he had never encountered three neck fractures in a case of suicide by hanging, including in inmate deaths across New York jails.

In August 2019, he told Fox News that “the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide”.

Epstein’s lawyers also said they were not satisfied with the medical examiner’s conclusions, The Telegraph reported.

Security lapses inside the jail

Fresh disclosures about security failures at the Metropolitan Correctional Center have added to ongoing doubts.

A 2023 report by the US Department of Justice highlighted multiple lapses at the facility, according to New York-based outlet Daily Express US. Epstein reportedly had excess blankets, linens and clothing in his cell, some torn into strips resembling nooses. The report found that routine cell searches were not properly conducted or documented.

On August 9, 2019, the day before his death, Epstein’s cellmate was transferred out, and no replacement was assigned. After lockdown at around 8 pm, mandatory 30 minute welfare checks were not carried out after approximately 10.40 pm, according to CBS, citing newly released video logs. Staff later falsified records to suggest the checks had been completed.

The following morning, 2 guards found Epstein unresponsive, hanging from the top bunk in what was described as a near seated position, his body slightly off the floor. An orange strip of material, believed to be from clothing or bedding, was tied around his neck. The guards removed it and attempted CPR before he was pronounced dead at hospital.

The 2 guards were later charged with falsifying records. Newly released video logs reviewed by the Department of Justice reportedly show what one account described as “a flash of orange” moving upstairs towards Epstein’s isolated tier at 10.39 pm on August 9.

