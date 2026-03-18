'Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shadi Modi sahab ke sath': Kharge's witty jibe at HD Deve Gowda | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that people in politics and public life neither get tired nor truly retire, driven by their commitment to national service. During the Rajya Sabha farewell, his remarks captured the sentiment shared across the House, where members acknowledged that the responsibility towards democracy continues beyond official positions.

The Upper House also witnessed a humorous moment when Kharge referred to his long association with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, saying he had known and worked with him for over 54 years. Adding a playful twist, he said, "Later, I don't know what happened... Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shadi Modi sahab ke sath." The comment, made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, added a touch of warmth as members reminisced about cross-party camaraderie.

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PM Modi lauds retiring members for their contributions

Earlier, PM Modi thanked the retiring MPs for their contributions to the Rajya Sabha and wished them well for their political journeys ahead. He reiterated that "there is no full stop in politics" and emphasised that every member plays a unique role in strengthening Parliament. He encouraged newly elected parliamentarians to learn from senior leaders such as Deve Gowda, Kharge and Sharad Pawar, who he said have devoted more than half of their lives to parliamentary service.

Athawale's sense of humour earns a special mention

Speaking about the tenure of Union minister and parliamentarian Ramdas Athawale, whose term is ending, PM Modi noted that the House once had abundant space for humour and satire, which has gradually reduced. He praised Athawale as "evergreen" and said, "Athawale is leaving, but no one here will feel any shortcoming. I am fully confident that he will continue to serve satire and humour in abundance."

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