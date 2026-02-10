British lawmakers seek Starmer's resignation amid furore over former ambassador's Epstein 'ties' Starmer, however, refused to back down amid the row, insisting he would fight to remain in the role and would not walk away from the mandate given to him by the public.

London:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a massive ire from people within the party over the former UK ambassador's ties with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Several MPs from Keir Starmer’s centre-left Labour Party have asked him to step down, criticising his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington in 2024, given Mandelson’s alleged association with a convicted sex offender.

Anas Sarwar, leader of the Labour Party in Scotland, added his voice on Monday to growing criticism from within the party. He said the government had made “too many errors” and argued that change was needed at the very top in Downing Street.

Starmer refuses to yield

Starmer, however, refused to back down amid the row, insisting he would fight to remain in the role and would not walk away from the mandate given to him by the public.

"Every fight I have ever been in, I have won. I am not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country," AP quoted him as saying to Labour lawmakers at a meeting in Parliament.

Starmer gets backing from senior colleagues

Starmer senior colleagues have also rallied to support him.

“Keir Starmer won a massive mandate 18 months ago, for five years to deliver on Labour’s manifesto that we all stood on. We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that,” Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy posted on X.

“Later this week, Keir Starmer will lead our delegation to the Munich Security Conference. At this crucial time for the world, we need his leadership not just at home but on the global stage, and we need to keep our focus where it matters, on keeping our country safe,” Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote.

Prince Andrew's ‘links’ with Jeffrey Epstein surface

Buckingham Palace said on Monday it is ready to cooperate with police as new allegations involving Prince Andrew come under review. The comments followed reports linking the Duke of York to fresh claims connected to his past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it is examining information related to Prince Andrew’s time as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy. The police said they were assessing claims that confidential material may have been shared with Epstein during that period.

