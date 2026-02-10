TMC refuses to support Opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources Congress will move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The notice will be submitted to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha shortly.

New Delhi:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refused to support the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla proposed by the Congress, sources said on Tuesday. According to sources, the TMC has opted out of the opposition's strategy to move a no-confidence motion seeking the removal of the Speaker.

However, the move has found backing from several other opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Sources indicated that around 102 opposition MPs are currently in favour of initiating the motion.

Opposition leaders K Suresh and Mohammad Javed are expected to submit the notice to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha shortly.

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff against China.

The Speaker passed a ruling, asking Gandhi not cite unpublished literature.