Sabarimala gold case: ED summons Kantara Chapter 1 actor Jayaram over alleged links with Unnikrishnan Potty

Kantara: Chapter 1 actor Jayaram has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case. The summons follows allegations that Jayaram had certain financial links with the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty. The actor has been asked to appear for questioning next week, according to sources. This development comes days after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case questioned the actor at his house in Chennai. During the interaction, investigators reportedly gathered information related to his association with Potty and his participation in certain religious activities outside the temple premises.

Jayaram summoned by ED in Sabarimala gold theft case

Actor Jayaram has been called by the ED for an interrogation in the Sabarimala gold misappropriation row. Official sources said on Friday, February 6, that the SIT has formally recorded Jayaram’s statement as part of its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of gold from artefacts belonging to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. The questioning focused on the number of times the actor had participated in pujas with Unnikrishnan Potty and whether there were any financial transactions between them.

Unnikrishnan Potty is the key accused in the case, which involves allegations of gold being removed from temple artefacts. Investigators are examining whether temple gold was used during pujas conducted outside the shrine and whether any rules were violated in the process.

Why is Jayaram under scrutiny?

The SIT is currently probing two cases linked to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil at the Sabarimala temple. Jayaram’s statement was recorded after videos from 2019 surfaced, showing him taking part in a puja organised in Chennai by Potty, allegedly using artefacts taken from the temple for gold plating.

Meanwhile, former Travancore Devaswom Board administrative officers B Murari Babu and S Sreekumar, who were arrested in connection with the case, have been released on statutory bail after the SIT failed to file a chargesheet within the mandated 90-day period. Sreekumar has not been named as an accused in the second case related to the loss of gold from the Sreekovil doorframes.

Potty has secured statutory bail in one of the cases but continues to remain in jail in connection with the other. So far, the SIT has arrested 12 people, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board, as the investigation into the Sabarimala gold misappropriation continues.

