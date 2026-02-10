'Delighted to see the outcome': BCCI's first reaction after Pakistan withdraw boycott of India clash at T20 WC Pakistan made a U-turn on the boycott of the India clash at the T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams are set to face off on Sunday, February 15 in Colombo. Meanwhile, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has reacted after the matter has been resolved, crediting ICC for the same.

New Delhi:

Pakistan are set to play against India on February 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after boycotting the marquee clash earlier this month. The Pakistan Government had directed the national team not to participate in the match against India, as it vowed to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh who were ousted from the T20 World Cup for refusing to travel to India.

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has credited for resolving the issue and making sure that the million-dollar game is happening as scheduled. He also noted that Bangladesh have also been provided relief despite missing the T20 World Cup and expressed confidence that the World Cup will be a successful event in India and Sri Lanka.

"I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman and the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done. So all kudos to ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the whole issue and bringing cricket back to the forefront," Rajeev Shukla said while speaking to the media.

This is a big achievement for ICC, says Shukla

Moreover, he also praised the ICC's efforts for bringing Pakistan to the table and also making sure that the matter was resolved just in time for the marquee clash on Sunday.

"This is a big achievement as far as ICC is concerned. So I would like to thank ICC for taking this initiative and bringing Pakistan to the table, ultimately deciding for Pakistan to play in the Colombo match. It's good news for all of us and the scheduled match for 15th February in Colombo will take place. Pakistan will also play. So now this World Cup will also be a big success story.

"Bangladesh's feelings have also been assaged as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given to their board, and they are also happy. In fact, they have praised ICC for its efforts. It's a win-win situation for everybody and I'm happy that the match would take place and World Cup will be a successful event," Rajeev Shukla said while speaking to the media.

