Over 125 global Hindu bodies call for urgent action amid atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh

A coalition of human rights groups, faith organisations, and civil society leaders has issued an urgent international appeal over growing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The warning comes just days before the country’s national elections, scheduled for February 12.

The appeal, led by the Hindus Advancing Human Rights Initiative (HAHRI), claims that members of the Hindu community are facing systematic persecution under the current interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus. Signatories describe the situation as ethnic and religious cleansing, raising fears for the survival of this minority group.

More than 125 organisations and individuals from 15 countries have endorsed the letter, which calls on the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, India, and other global powers to take immediate and decisive measures to protect the Hindu population in Bangladesh.

HAHRI and its partners warned that failure to act could lead to the further marginalisation, or even disappearance, of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Letter cites Dipu Chandra Das’ brutal killing

The letter prominently mentioned Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched to death in public following allegations of blasphemy.

“The worldwide Hindu community is appalled that there has been a failure to recognize the fact that Hindus of Bangladesh have suffered a decades-long pattern of persecution. Since 1947, in former East Pakistan, and after Bangladesh was created in 1971, the Hindu community has faced sustained discrimination, violence, and forced displacement. During the 1971 conflict, Hindus were specifically targeted based on their religious identity. Numerous historical accounts and survivor testimonies document mass killings, sexual violence against women, and the systematic identification and execution of Hindu men. Temples, houses and businesses of Hindus have been attacked, and they live in constant fear, unprotected by the government and at the mercy of Islamic fanatics,” the letter read.

Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold a general election on February 12 to choose members of the Jatiya Sangsad, the country’s National Parliament. This marks the first national vote since Sheikh Hasina’s long-standing government was removed from power in 2024 following widespread protests.

An interim administration, headed by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, took office in August 2024 after a student-led movement compelled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.