'Apne liye kuch nahi kiya': Mohsin Naqvi's statement after ICC rejected Pakistan's demands amid boycott U-turn Mohsin Naqvi claimed that Pakistan took a stand for Bangladesh and didn't demand anything else while speaking to the media minutes before making a boycott U-turn. However, it has been reported that Pakistan asked ICC to resume the bilateral series with India.

Pakistan made a U-turn on the boycott of the India clash in the T20 World Cup on Monday (February 9). However, minutes before it was officially confirmed, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that he didn't demand anything for Pakistan and that their stand was only for Bangladesh, who were ousted from the T20 World Cup for refusing to play in India, citing security reasons.

However, it was reported earlier in the day that Pakistan demanded the resumption of bilateral cricket with India during the meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials. According to media reports, Pakistan not only asked the ICC to resume bilateral series with India, it also demanded for a tri-series involving India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But the global cricketing body rejected both their demands, stating that it is not in their domain. Despite that, Mohsin Naqvi came out claiming that Pakistan had taken a stand for Bangladesh and didn't ask anything for themselves.

Here's Naqvi's conversation with the reporter:

Mohsin Naqvi: "Bas ab thodi der mein faisla ho jayega." (A decision will be made in just a little while.)

Interviewer: "Acchi khabar aa rahi hai?" (Is good news on the way?)

Mohsin Naqvi: "Hum to har waqt acchi khabar hi dete hain." (We always provide good news.)

Mohsin Naqvi: "Aapne Bangladesh ki statement dekhi hogi. Bangladesh ne request ki hai Pakistan se ki hum match khelein. Definitely, unka saara maamla tay hua hai, tabhi unhone ye request ki hai." (You must have seen Bangladesh's statement. Bangladesh has requested that Pakistan play the match. Clearly, their issues have been resolved; that is why they made this request.)

Interviewer: "Hamne apni kuch baat manwayi hai unse?" (Did we get them to agree to any of our own terms?)

Mohsin Naqvi: "Hamne Bangladesh ke liye stand liya tha. Unhi ki baat thi. Hamne apne liye kuch nahi kiya." (We took a stand for Bangladesh. It was their matter. We didn't do anything for ourselves.)

India set to face Pakistan for the first time since the Asia Cup final thriller

Pakistan's boycott U-turn confirms that the arch-rivals will face each other for the first time since the Asia Cup when they locked horns as many as three times, including in the final. India emerged victorious on all three occasions even as things got heated between the players multiple times. It goes without saying that the players from both sides will play aggressively on Sunday to gain an upper hand.

