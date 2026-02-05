Sabarimala gold theft case: Main accused Unnikrishnan Potty gets statutory bail in second case Vigilance Court Judge Mohit C S granted bail to Potty in the case related to the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil, or sanctum sanctorum, after the Special Investigation Team failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest, making him eligible for statutory bail.

Sabarimala:

A court in Kollam on Thursday granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty in the second case linked to the Sabarimala gold theft case. This came as a setback to the Kerala Special Investigation (SIT), which has named Potty as the main accused in the probe.

Vigilance Court Judge Mohit CS granted bail to Potty in the case concerning the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil, or sanctum sanctorum. The court granted bail after the Special Investigation Team failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of Potty’s arrest, making him eligible for statutory bail.

Potty gets bail in two cases

Potty had earlier been granted statutory bail in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idol plates. With bail granted in both cases, he will be released from jail. He is the first accused in both cases and becomes the fourth arrested person to be released from custody in connection with the incident.

Potty had approached the Travancore Devaswom Board seeking permission to replate gold clad artefacts, which was approved in 2019. The artefacts were later sent to Smart Creations, a Chennai based firm, where the gold plating was carried out. The SIT has alleged that gold was diverted from the artefacts during the replating process.

Sabarimala Tantri's remand extended

The court also extended the remand of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest, who was produced through video conferencing. Rajeevaru has filed a bail petition, which will be considered on February 9.

Meanwhile, former TDB Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju has approached the Vigilance Court seeking statutory bail in both cases. Baiju is the seventh accused in the Dwarapalaka gold loss case and the fourth accused in the Sreekovil doorframe gold loss case. His bail plea will be taken up on February 11.

The Kerala High Court, which had ordered the formation of the SIT to probe the Sabarimala gold loss incident, recently expressed satisfaction with the progress of the investigation, even as some accused became eligible for statutory bail due to delays in filing charge sheets. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating a money laundering case linked to the incident.

