Live RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final LIVE Cricket Score: Lizelle Lee changes gear after poor start, Bell on song The WPL 2026 final on February 5 will see RCB take on Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. RCB bounced back from late losses to qualify, while DC reached their fourth consecutive final through the Eliminator and are hoping to finally lift their first title.

Vadodara:

Delhi Capitals had a poor start to the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. After opting to bowl first, the Smriti Mandhana-led side has dominated with the ball to start with and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum. Delhi opener Lizelle Lee, who has been terrific for the team so far in the league, has struggled heavily as both Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare has kepy her under check in the first three overs. Shafali Verma too has failed to get going as she would have liked. Meanwhile, Bell now holds the record for most dot balls in the ongoing season. She has conceded just six runs off her two overs. Lizelle changed the momentum in the fourth over, smacking back-to-back sixes and scoring 20 runs off the over.

Meanwhile, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the. Captain Smriti Mandhana noted that they have made no changes to the playing XI and are backing the same for their second final. Jemimah Rodrigues, too, was happy to bat first, even though she later claimed that the team would have chosen to bowl first if they had won the toss.

Notably, RCB won their first five games of the season, which cemented their spot in the playoffs but the call for the final was awaiting as they suffered back-to-back defeats to Delhi and Mumbai Indians. However, with a win over UP Warriorz in their final league game. The side has played some phenomenal cricket so far, with multiple batters rising to the occasion from time to time. When it comes to the bowling unit, Lauren Bell has been a force to reckon with. She has claimed 12 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 5.62, which is extraordinary given that the England international has bowled mostly in the powerplay.

When it comes to Delhi Capitals, they have had a topsy-turvy season, winning four out of eight matches to qualify for the Eliminator. In the knockout game, they defeated Gujarat Giants by seven wickets to make it to their fourth straight final. In the previous three editions of the WPL, DC earned a direct qualification for the summit clash, finishing at the top of the points table, but this time around, they had to play the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, despite playing three finals already, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led is yet to win the trophy. They suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians in the finals of 2023 and 2025 and to Bengaluru in 2024. However, in each edition, the team winning the Eliminator has gone on to win the WPL trophy and it will be interesting to see if the Capitals can manage to repeat that and win their maiden title or RCB become the second team after Mumbai to win the title twice.