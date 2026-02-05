Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final LIVE Cricket Score: Lizelle Lee changes gear after poor start, Bell on song

  Live RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final LIVE Cricket Score: Lizelle Lee changes gear after poor start, Bell on song

The WPL 2026 final on February 5 will see RCB take on Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. RCB bounced back from late losses to qualify, while DC reached their fourth consecutive final through the Eliminator and are hoping to finally lift their first title.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues Image Source : WPL
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Vadodara:

Delhi Capitals had a poor start to the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. After opting to bowl first, the Smriti Mandhana-led side has dominated with the ball to start with and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum. Delhi opener Lizelle Lee, who has been terrific for the team so far in the league, has struggled heavily as both Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare has kepy her under check in the first three overs. Shafali Verma too has failed to get going as she would have liked. Meanwhile, Bell now holds the record for most dot balls in the ongoing season. She has conceded just six runs off her two overs. Lizelle changed the momentum in the fourth over, smacking back-to-back sixes and scoring 20 runs off the over. 

Meanwhile, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the. Captain Smriti Mandhana noted that they have made no changes to the playing XI and are backing the same for their second final. Jemimah Rodrigues, too, was happy to bat first, even though she later claimed that the team would have chosen to bowl first if they had won the toss. 

Notably, RCB won their first five games of the season, which cemented their spot in the playoffs but the call for the final was awaiting as they suffered back-to-back defeats to Delhi and Mumbai Indians. However, with a win over UP Warriorz in their final league game. The side has played some phenomenal cricket so far, with multiple batters rising to the occasion from time to time. When it comes to the bowling unit, Lauren Bell has been a force to reckon with. She has claimed 12 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 5.62, which is extraordinary given that the England international has bowled mostly in the powerplay.

When it comes to Delhi Capitals, they have had a topsy-turvy season, winning four out of eight matches to qualify for the Eliminator. In the knockout game, they defeated Gujarat Giants by seven wickets to make it to their fourth straight final. In the previous three editions of the WPL, DC earned a direct qualification for the summit clash, finishing at the top of the points table, but this time around, they had to play the Eliminator. 

Meanwhile, despite playing three finals already, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led is yet to win the trophy. They suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians in the finals of 2023 and 2025 and to Bengaluru in 2024. However, in each edition, the team winning the Eliminator has gone on to win the WPL trophy and it will be interesting to see if the Capitals can manage to repeat that and win their maiden title or RCB become the second team after Mumbai to win the title twice. 

 

Live updates :RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final LIVE Cricket Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:00 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    20 runs off the over

    The umpire spent a lengthy time judging a stumping that wasn't even close. Anyway, 20 runs off Sayali's second over. DC would think that they are back in business. The Capitals are 29/0 after fourth over. 

  • 7:54 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pressure, Pressure, Pressure!

    Just when RCB were looking dominant, Lizelle Lee changed the game. She hits back-to-back sixes. which was followed by a wd+4 and another wide from Sayali. Pressure back on RCB. 

  • 7:50 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Just one run off the third over

    What a phenomenal over from Lauren Bell. The pacer conceded just one run, bowling five dots against Lizelle Lee, who made just four runs off 14 balls. She is struggling heavily in the middle. Delhi are 9/0 after three overs. 

  • 7:46 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Another terrific over

    Lizelle Lee is struggling in the middle. The former South Africa international hasn't been at her best so far in the final. Sayali conceded just three runs off his first over as Delhi Capitals are 8/0 after two overs. They need to have a stronger powerplay. 

  • 7:42 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Over ends with a boundary

    Shafali lifted the last ball of the first over for a four. It was, regardless a terrific over from Lauren Bell, who conceded just five runs. RCB would be happy with the start while Delhi will look to capitalise on the powerplay. Sayali comes in for the second over. 

  • 7:39 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    RCB, RCB chants early on!

    As Lauren Bell was running to bowl the first delivery, the crowd erupted with RCB, RCB chants. Now we know who they're backing in the final. 

  • 7:37 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action!

    Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee are set to open for Delhi Capitals in the final. The duo, particularly Lee, has been spectacular in the ongoing season. She will hope to keep up with the same form, RCB has handed the ball to Lauren Bell, who has been phenomenal, to say the least. Let the game begin!

  • 7:34 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthem

    Both teams have lined up for the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana ahead of the WPL 2026 final. Following which, RCB will take the field as they will bowl first in the summit clash.

  • 7:32 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pitch Report of BCA Stadium

    "As we look at the dimensions of this ground, pitch number five, same surface as the Eliminator. One side - 54m, the other 58m, straight hit is 66m, but honestly, boundaries are your friends, batters. Fours more than sixes, higher percentage of fours here than in Navi Mumbai. Play smart like Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, you'll get runs. The thing that stands out for me is that maybe there's not as much grass through these cracks. Now, these cracks have actually played a little bit in the way that it's gone with the bounce, but I still think there's enough in it for the bowlers. If we look back at the last game here, that was here in the Eliminator, if you put the ball in a good enough area consistently enough, and we saw Chinelle Henry do that outstandingly. She picked up three wickets. She was able to get some movement. She was able to hit those cracks a little bit and allow her batters to get put under a little bit of pressure. You put the ball in the right area long enough in the powerplay with the new ball, you'll get a little bit of assistance. And then I think Nadine de Klerk will just look at going wicket-to-wicket. RCB haven't played in six days, so it's going to be a nice challenge for them to get used to this wicket early. Delhi's got their good memories from this wicket as well. I still think there's going to be some assistance with the spin." read Raunak Kapoor and Katey Martin.

  • 7:27 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Top five leading wicket-takers of WPL 2026:

    1. Sophie Devine - 17 wickets

    2. Nandni Sharma - 16 wickets

    3. Nadine de Klerk - 15 wickets

    4. Amelia Kerr - 14 wickets

    5. Sree Charani - 14 wickets

  • 7:26 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Top five leading run-scorers of WPL 2026:

    1. Harmanpreet Kaur - 342 runs

    2. Nat Sciver-Brunt - 321 runs

    3. Smriti Mandhana - 290 runs

    4. Lizelle Lee - 283 runs

    5. Laura Wolvaardt - 273 runs

  • 7:23 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Match has been delayed!

    Due to the live performances of Malaika Arora and Taalwinder, the match has been delayed by five minutes. It will now start at 7:35 pm IST. The groundsmen are currently working hard to prepare the pitch, while the players await to enter the field. 

  • 7:18 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What is a good enough score in first innings?

    In WPL 2026, the average first-innings score at Vadodara across ten matches is 157 runs, while winning teams have averaged 174 in their opening innings. Victories have been evenly divided between sides batting first and those chasing. In short, something like 165 can prove decisive. 

  • 7:15 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    RCB vs DC - Head to head record

    Delhi Capitals have the upper hand in head-to-head clashes against RCB, winning six of their nine encounters, though both teams have claimed one win each this season. At this venue, they are evenly matched with one victory apiece. This season, all of DC’s five wins came while chasing, whereas RCB have won four games batting second and defended targets successfully in two matches.

  • 7:09 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Malaika Arora's performance in WPL final

    In case you missed out, here's a glimpse of Malaika Arora's performance in the WPL 2026 final. 

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Talwiinder is here!

    Talwiinder is here to rock the crowd. He is singing some of his popular songs like Mein Tera Hoya.

  • 7:00 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Smriti Mandhana say after the toss?

    "We'd like to field first today. Of course, it's been a trend in the tournament, but having said that, on a good wicket, it's always good to know what you're going to chase. We're playing with the same XI what we played in the last match. (On the break and and playing the final) It's been brilliant, I feel. First 2-3 days, we all had a good time off. We didn't think a lot about cricket. And of course, in the last two or three days, we came back together, practised hard. And again, there's nice nerves, nice anxiousness, and nice excitement," Mandhana said.

  • 6:58 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live performances begin!

    Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is currently entertaining the crowd ahead of the WPL 2026 final. She is performing some of the iconic songs, such as Chaiya Chaiya. 

  • 6:56 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Some Vadodara stats for you!

    Teams winning the toss have emerged victorious in 12 of the 16 WPL matches played in Vadodara so far. This season at the venue, RCB have a balanced record with two wins and two defeats, while Delhi Capitals have enjoyed greater success, claiming four victories in five outings.

  • 6:47 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    DC Playing XI:

    Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

  • 6:46 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    RCB Playing XI:

    Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

  • 6:45 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Jemimah Rodrigues happy with decision

    "It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team. We've kept it very simple, kept our plans simple. We played the Eliminator here, so we know what it's going to like," Jemimah said as Delhi will bat first in WPL 2026 final. 

  • 6:43 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Early toss in Vadodara!

    Well, the toss happened at 6:40 pm in Vadodara, as a special program has been arranged. RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Smriti Mandhana has confirmed that RCB haven't made any changes to the playing XI. 

  • 6:41 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    WPL 2026 live!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final. The two sides also met in the WPL 2024 final, in which, RCB defeated Delhi to lift their maiden WPL trophy. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals WPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\