'No Doval-Rubio meeting ever happened': MEA slams media report amid India-US trade buzz During media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal crushed the rumours and said, "Bloomberg's report? Zero basis- no meeting, no Doval visit." Dismissing claims of a fix-it trip for India-US ties, he reaffirmed that nothing happened- exposing foreign media's unchecked spin.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) categorically denied sensational media claims of a secret September visit by NSA Ajit Doval to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling the media report 'utterly baseless.' The clarification came as positive India-US trade talks dominate headlines.

Randhir Jaiswal shreds Doval-US visit report

At Thursday's (February 5) media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed speculation outright, "Regarding Bloomberg's report, there's absolutely no basis. No such meeting or visit happened." The story alleged Doval's trip aimed to mend New Delhi-Washington ties, but MEA confirmed neither occurred. Jaiswal's firm rebuttal underscores India's pushback against unverified foreign media narratives.

India-US trade deal nears finish line: PM Modi thanks Donald Trump

Shifting to another news, Jaiswal also highlighted PM Modi's recent call with President Trump. "PM thanked Trump for slashing reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent on Made-in-India goods," he said. "This pact supercharges our US exports, boosts labor-intensive sectors, jobs, growth and prosperity."

Jaishankar's productive US trip builds momentum

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's fresh Washington visit amplified optimism. He met Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, terming talks "productive and positive." On X, Jaishankar posted, "Historic India-US trade deal in final detailing- soon complete. Opens vast bilateral possibilities. Critical minerals cooperation surges; expect defense, energy, strategic pushes ahead. Strong momentum evident."

US Ambassador Sergio Gor echoed, "Jaishankar's meets signal limitless potential."

Resetting India-US ties

The denials and deal progress counter any rift rumors, spotlighting robust diplomacy. From tariff cuts to minerals pacts, momentum points to a transformative phase—despite media misfires.