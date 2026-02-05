PM Modi blasts Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark on Ravneet Singh Bittu in Parliament Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a barrage on Congress during his Rajya Sabha speech, branding them chronic imaginers allergic to execution. "From Nehru to Indira to the whole party- they see citizens as problems, helping only their kin," he charged.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (February 5), replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. PM Modi said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the Member of Parliament a traitor, because he is a Sikh.

PM Modi's fiery Rajya Sabha jibe at Rahul Gandhi

"Yesterday, an incident unfolded right here, a respected MP of this House (Ravneet Singh Bittu) was branded a 'traitor' by Congress's cunning young prince, Yuvaraj (Rahul Gandhi)," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha. "Their arrogance has hit the skies. Congress has splintered countless times, with leaders fleeing the fold- yet they never called those 'traitors'!"

PM Modi said, "What happened yesterday (February 4)- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress who has 'shaatir dimag', called an MP of this House 'traitor'. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the MP a traitor, because he is a Sikh. This was an insult to the Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This was an expression of the hatred for Sikhs that is filled in the Congress. He is a member of the family who sacrificed themselves for the country. Just because he changed his political ideology, he became a traitor? This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor?. This is highly unfortunate. Such people will sink Congress."

Congress dreams of my grave: PM Modi's Rajya Sabha roast

In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "They are moving with the mantra of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'. They dream of this and speak of democracy. They put up signboards of 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. Is such hatred harboured in public life? Their government used to operate with a remote. My government operated with a remote too. 140 crore people are my remote."

Second century quarter: Viksit Bharat's decisive battle

"The first quarter of the 21st century is done. This second quarter is as pivotal as the freedom struggle's second phase last century," Modi declared. "India marches swiftly toward Viksit Bharat- years of rapid growth across life, society, and sectors." He hailed high growth with low inflation as "unique economic strength," positioning India as a global problem-solver: "India shines as hope amid world challenges"

Global tilt toward India: Trade deals and Vishwabandhu role

Modi spotlighted India's rising clout: "The world leans toward India. As 'Vishwamitra' (friend to all) and 'Vishwabandhu' (global kin), we're trusted partners." He boasted nine recent FTAs, including the "mother of all deals" with the 27-nation EU bloc and a landmark US pact. "Big economies queue for ties- post-EU deal, global stability rose; US deal added speed. Opposition must explain why no one touched India then." India now voices the Global South strongly on world stages, he added.

Framing the next 25 years as India's make-or-break era- like the freedom struggle's decisive phase- he rallied for a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India), touting trade triumphs, youth power and jabs at Opposition amid disruptions.

Reform express: Fixing Congress' damaged legacy

"A chunk of our energy fixes past mistakes- erasing the world's bad image of India," Modi quipped. "Guided by 'reform, perform, transform,' we've launched the Reform Express. Congress had no plan, no vision- we spend fixing their blunders." He mocked debate quality, "Discussion level should've been higher from ex-rulers- they squandered it. How can the nation trust them?"

Targeting a "self-proclaimed king" (veiled Rahul Gandhi dig?): "When he lectures inequality, it feels surreal."

Farmer betrayal jibe, youth power and President's address praise

Modi accused Congress of ignoring 10 crore small farmers (under 2 hectares), "They never cared- we launched PM Kisan Yojana from empathy." He celebrated India's "world's top youth talent pool- with dreams, resolve, skills." Praising the address, "It echoed middle-class, poor, farmers, women, science-agri progress- a unified India's roar."

Witty swipe amid Opposition slogans

As slogans flew, PM Modi quipped on Mallikarjun Kharge, "Seeing his age, Chairman, let him sit and shout- no discomfort. Youth at back can stand." The House earlier passed the Lok Sabha motion by voice vote amid chaos.