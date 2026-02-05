West Bengal Assembly Elections: Congress to go solo in polls, ditches alliances after top leadership huddle West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: West Bengal PCC's official statement hailed AICC support for grassroots voices, "Following talks with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Mir, Sarkar, Chowdhury, and seniors, we've resolved to contest 2026 Assembly polls solo.

Kolkata:

In a bold pivot, the Indian National Congress has declared that it will contest every one of West Bengal's 294 assembly seats independently in the 2026 elections, slamming the door on alliances. The decision, announced after a high-stakes Delhi meeting, signals a reset after past flops, prioritising cadre morale over coalitions.

Top leaders convene in Delhi for decisive meeting

A powerhouse Congress huddle unfolded in New Delhi on Thursday (February 5), attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal PCC chief Subhankar Sarkar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, former PCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP Isha Khan Chowdhury, and other seniors. The agenda- Bengal's electoral future.

Post-meeting, Mir broke the news, "Congress will fight the Bengal polls alone." He cited demoralised workers as the trigger, "Allies like the Left sapped our cadres' spirits. Leaders unanimously chose to go solo across all seats- our ground force demands it."

Official PCC statement seals the solo path

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) issued a formal declaration, thanking the AICC for backing local sentiments. "After deliberations with Kharge, Gandhi, Mir, Sarkar, Chowdhury, and others, we've decided to fight the 2026 Assembly elections ALONE," it read. "This honors the mindset of Bengal's Congress workers. The PCC and all leaders thank the high command for approving our solo run."

Flashback: 2021 alliance debacle fuels revolt

The move revives scars from 2021, when Congress allied with Left parties but drew a blank- no seats won. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) steamrolled to 213 seats, while BJP grabbed 77. Congress cadres blamed the tie-up for erasure, fueling years of frustration and calls to reclaim independent turf.

Strategic shift amid Bengal's cutthroat politics

Going solo positions Congress to rebuild its base in a state dominated by TMC's muscle and BJP's surge. Leaders frame it as a morale booster- Revive the fighting spirit, reconnect with voters untethered from alliances. With 2026 looming, this gambit tests if autonomy trumps unity in Mamata's fortress. The announcement electrifies Bengal's Congress foot soldiers but invites scrutiny- can they convert enthusiasm into votes against behemoths?