Suryakumar Yadav's first statement on Pakistan's boycott in the T20 World Cup With the T20 World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on February 7, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav came forward and talked about the prospect of facing Pakistan in the tournament after the Pakistan government stated that their side will not take the field against India.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and ahead of the tournament, there has been a major coverage for the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash. The arch-rivals are slated to take on each other on February 15 in Colombo, and ahead of the clash, the Pakistan government came forward and claimed that their cricket team will not take the field against India, but will play the remaining matches of the World Cup.

Speaking on the same, India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and gave his first statement on the prospect of facing Pakistan. "Our mindset is very clear. We haven’t said no to playing them (Pak), they are the ones who’ve said no. Our flights are booked, and we are going to Colombo. Our fixtures are ready first USA, then Canada and then we are off to Colombo," Suryakumar Yadav said in the press conference.

