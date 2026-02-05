2007 to 2024: Team India's record in T20 World Cup history With the T20 World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on February 7, let us have a look at the Indian team's record over the years in the marquee tournament. From their triumph in the first edition to their struggles in between.

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is slated to begin on February 7. This will be the 10th edition of the tournament, and the 20 participating sides will hope to put in their best performance as the tournament approaches.

With the competition all set to begin, many eyes will be set upon the Indian team. Being the defending champions, the Men in Blue will hope to break several records in the upcoming World Cup. It is interesting to note that India has the chance to become the only side to defend their T20 World Cup title, and if they go on to win, they would have the most T20 World Cup titles of any side as well.

With the tournament rapidly approaching, let us have a look at how the Indian team has performed in the T20 World Cup over the years.

Interestingly, the first-ever T20 World Cup was held back in 2007. Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, the Men in Blue fielded a relatively inexperienced squad, but the group of youngsters managed to defy all odds, lifting the maiden T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final.

India had to wait for their second title after 2007

The next edition of the World Cup was held in 2009. As defending champions, the Men in Blue failed to capitalise, as they were eliminated from the group stages. Pakistan went on to win the title after they defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

Next held in 2010, team India once again failed to get their hands on the title. After leading their group, the Men in Blue lost the Group F clash against Sri Lanka, failing to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

The 2012 T20 World Cup did not bring much joy for the Indian team as well. Being the inaugural champions, a lot was expected from the side. However, they once again failed to make it to the knockouts, as they were eliminated in the Super 8. The 2014 T20 World Cup saw the Men in Blue reach the summit clash. However, due to an off day, the side was beaten by Sri Lanka as the Lasith Malinga-led side lifted the marquee title.

In 2016, the Men in Blue reached the semi-final of the tournament. However, the side failed to defeat the eventual winners, the West Indies. After 2016, the next T20 World Cup was held in 2021. Team India had a forgettable performance in the tournament, bowing out of the group stage. Australia went on to win the competition.

In 2022, India was eliminated in the semi-final, with England lifting the trophy. It was in 2024 that the Men in Blue got the chance to get their hands on the title, and so they did, defeating South Africa in the summit clash.

India's postition in the T20 World Cup over the years:

World Cup edition India's position T20 World Cup 2007 Winner T20 World Cup 2009 Super 8 T20 World Cup 2010 Super 8 T20 World Cup 2012 Super 8 T20 World Cup 2014 Final T20 World Cup 2016 Semi-final T20 World Cup 2021 Group stage T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final T20 World Cup 2024 Winner

